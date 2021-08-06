Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $244,000.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

