Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.