Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

