Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 65,948 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo acquired 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.