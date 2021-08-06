Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.12 price target (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.07. 355,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,557. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after acquiring an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,539,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 251,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

