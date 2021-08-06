Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

MPC stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.44, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

