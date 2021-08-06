Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 5.2%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.21. Approximately 6,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 838,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 242,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $105,552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 48.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

