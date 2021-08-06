Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 62,159 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter worth $339,000.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

