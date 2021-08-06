Marlin Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $58.89 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00048234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00144888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.51 or 1.00582525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.03 or 0.00809359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

