Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

MAR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. 88,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,395. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $85.95 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

