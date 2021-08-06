Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 118.59%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.
MAR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. 88,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,395. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $85.95 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.
A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
