Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $145.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

MAR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $85.95 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 118.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

