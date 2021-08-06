Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.15.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,007 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $25,340.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $25,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,480 shares of company stock valued at $124,067 over the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 477,972 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

