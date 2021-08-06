Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

OTCMKTS:MAURY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548. Marui Group has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Marui Group alerts:

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.