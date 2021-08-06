Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

OTCMKTS:MAURY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,548. Marui Group has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.54.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

