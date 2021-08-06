Materion Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Materion in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

