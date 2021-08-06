Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.82. 30,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,470,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

