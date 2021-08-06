MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $316,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,339,155. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after buying an additional 167,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 38.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.