McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $236.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $198.37 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

