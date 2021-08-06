McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.68. 20,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,144. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

