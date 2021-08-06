Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,760. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

