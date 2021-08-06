Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,045 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

KEYS stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $167.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

