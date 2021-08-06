Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $722,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $251,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $3,007,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.06. 421,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

