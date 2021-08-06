Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after buying an additional 77,383 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after buying an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,670,000 after buying an additional 164,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,290. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

