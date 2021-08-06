Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.49. 226,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

