Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 160,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,576. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

