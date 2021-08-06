MDA (TSE:MDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2021

MDA (TSE:MDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54, Zacks reports.

TSE MDA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History for MDA (TSE:MDA)

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.