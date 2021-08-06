MDA (TSE:MDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

MDA (TSE:MDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54, Zacks reports.

TSE MDA traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115. MDA has a 52-week low of C$14.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

