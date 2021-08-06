MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) traded down 15.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63.

About MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.