MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Eugene Nonko Sells 7,455 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $222,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. 203,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $5,117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

