MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Shares Down 4.6%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) shares traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 124,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 630,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

MEDIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.