MediShares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. MediShares has a market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

MediShares

MediShares Profile

MediShares is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

