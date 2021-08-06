Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $96.31 and a 52 week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

