Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $128.58. The company had a trading volume of 79,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,876. The firm has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.31 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.