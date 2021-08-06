Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

