Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1,514.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 431,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 125,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,597.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

