Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 680 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

