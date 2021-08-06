Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 157,680 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

