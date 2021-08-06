Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.50. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

