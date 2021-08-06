Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

