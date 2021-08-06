Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,383 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 83,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

