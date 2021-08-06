Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,423 shares of company stock worth $826,342 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,641.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,270.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

