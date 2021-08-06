Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of MESO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $957.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.65.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

