Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$20,995.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.99, for a total transaction of C$20,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$919,748.96.

Methanex stock opened at C$41.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$25.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on MX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.19.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

