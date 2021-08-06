MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

MetLife (NYSE:MET) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $58.84 on Friday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.