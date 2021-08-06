MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NYSE:MGF opened at $4.43 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

