MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
NYSE:MGF opened at $4.43 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.