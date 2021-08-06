MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.39

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 41560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

