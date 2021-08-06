MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.68. 217,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock worth $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. FIL Ltd increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,500,044.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76,358 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 57,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

