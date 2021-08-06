MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $276,078.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00029681 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,533,576 coins and its circulating supply is 145,231,648 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

