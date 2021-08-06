Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

