Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) vs. AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Financial Comparison

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Micron Solutions and AxoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A AxoGen 0 1 3 0 2.75

AxoGen has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.55%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and AxoGen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.47 $1.15 million N/A N/A AxoGen $112.30 million 7.07 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -32.27

Micron Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A AxoGen -18.69% -17.69% -11.23%

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. It provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.