Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

