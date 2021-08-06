Millennium Management LLC Acquires 386,444 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 976.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,444 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERE opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.22. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

